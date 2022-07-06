Government Working On National Language Translation Mission: PM Modi

PM Modi said government is working on National Language Translation Mission.

Noting that the intellectual space should not be restricted to any particular region or language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Bhashini Project will utilize India's data power and digital infrastructure and enable citizens from different regions, speaking different languages to interact with each other with ease.

Inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Agradoot group of newspapers through video conference, the Prime Minister said that the New Education Policy lays stress on languages and the government is working on National Language Translation Mission and has launched Bhasini

"Why should intellectual space be restricted to any particular region or language? It is important that the knowledge is shared across India. In NEP we have stressed on languages. We are also working on National Language Translation Mission and launched Bhasini," he said.

"Bhashini Project will utilize our data power and digital infrastructure. It will enable citizens from different regions, speaking different languages to interact with each other with ease," he added.

He said Bhashini aims to build a National Public Digital Platform for languages to develop services and products for citizens by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The Prime Minister had launched 'Digital India Bhashini' on July 4. It will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages. Digital India Bhashini will enable massive citizen engagement to build these datasets through a crowdsourcing initiative called BhashaDaan.

Referring to floods in Assam, the Prime Minister said the Centre and state government are working together to ease this difficult situation.

