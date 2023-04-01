PM's "April Fools' Day" Swipe At Congress At Vande Bharat Train Launch

"The new Vande Bharat will bring new employment opportunities and development," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharat Express, at the Rani Kamalapati station. The train between Bhopal and the national capital, the country's 11th Vande Bharat Express, will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours.



"In the history of railways, a Prime Minister has rarely arrived again in such a short time," the PM said, adding that Vande Bharat is a symbol of the new developments in India and there's a demand for it in every corner of the country.

Taking a jibe at rival Congress, the PM said the grand old party will say "Modi will pull an April Fool's prank" during this event, but the Vande Bharat will be flagged off today.

"In previous governments, they thought only one family is India's first family and didn't pay any attention to the needs of the middle-class families of India, Indian railways is the biggest example of this. Indian rail is the common man's ride. In the last 9 years, we have been making efforts to make the Indian railway the best in the world," he said, adding CCTVs have been installed in 900 stations. "Vande Bharat has become a super-hit," he added.

The Prime Minister claimed travelling by train has become safer now, and the trains are cleaner and on time.

"The new Vande Bharat will bring new employment opportunities and development," he added.

Rs 13,000 crore railway budget allotted for Madhya Pradesh railways, unlike only Rs 600 crore railway budget allotted earlier, the PM said.

"I am happy that Madhya Pradesh is leaving the old days behind and is heading towards development," he said.

PM Modi, who arrived in Bhopal in the morning, attended the Combined Commanders' Conference before flagging off the train.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due by the end of this year.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.