PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Casualties In Pakistan Earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the loss of lives and damage to property after an earthquake in Pakistan killed at least 19 and injured more than 300 people.

The PMO India handle tweeted: "PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives and damage to property due to an earthquake in parts of India and Pakistan. PM expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighbouring areas after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck north-west of Lahore on Tuesday afternoon. The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, were felt at around 4:35 pm, many in Delhi reported.

The tremors were also felt in parts of north India, including Kashmir, Punjab's Chandigarh and Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

According to US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was near New Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Meteorological Department's earthquake centre said the earthquake was located near the mountainous city of Jehlum in Punjab province.

Some houses collapsed in Mirpur following the earthquake, Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaiser said. Parts of a mosque also collapsed in the area. Emergency has been declared in hospitals across PoK.

TV channels showed videos of heavily damaged roads in Mirpur, with many vehicles overturned. Several cars fell into the deep cracks on the roads.

The quake was powerful and created panic as people ran out of buildings, eyewitnesses said.

PM Modi is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

