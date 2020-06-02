PM Modi, Trump Discuss India-China Border Tension, George Floyd Protests

US President Donald Trump also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in US

PM Modi, Trump Discuss India-China Border Tension, George Floyd Protests

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone today, the government said

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump today discussed the India-China border tension and the civil disturbances in the US over the death of a black man in police custody, among other issues, the government said in a statement.

"President Trump spoke about the US Presidency of the Group of Seven, and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India. In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA," the government said.

Comments
Narendra ModiDonald TrumpGeorge Floyd

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com