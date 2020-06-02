PM Modi, Trump Discuss India-China Border Tension, George Floyd Protests

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone today, the government said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump today discussed the India-China border tension and the civil disturbances in the US over the death of a black man in police custody, among other issues, the government said in a statement.

"President Trump spoke about the US Presidency of the Group of Seven, and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India. In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA," the government said.