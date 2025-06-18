PM Declines Trump's US Invite Over Scheduling Issues, Invites Him To Quad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with US President Donald Trump and set the record straight that Operation Sindoor was “paused” following a request from Pakistan and not due to mediation or offer of a trade deal by the US.

In a 35-minute phone call with President Trump on Tuesday, PM Modi briefed the US President on Operation Sindoor, launched by India against terror sites in Pakistan and made it clear that countries that support terrorism must face the consequences.

This was the first conversation between President Trump and PM Modi after the pause in Operation Sindoor last month.

“PM Modi clarified that no topics related to trade were discussed in connection with Operation Sindoor. He asserted that India has never accepted third-party mediation and will not accept such mediation in the future,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a statement on the PM Modi-President Trump phone call.

He said President Trump invited PM Modi, who was here to attend the G-7 meeting, to visit the US on his return journey from Canada.

However, PM Modi said he could not accept the invitation due to a pre-existing schedule. PM Modi invited President Trump to visit India for the Quad Summit, likely later this year.

President Trump had left the meeting mid-way amid rising hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The two leaders had spoken after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack when President Trump had expressed his condolences and supported India in the fight against terrorism.

During the phone call on Tuesday, PM Modi said India responded strongly to Pakistan's attack on the intervening night of May 9-10, which led to heavy losses to Pakistan's military infrastructure and rendered their airbases inoperable.

PM Modi told President Trump that India's strong response to Pakistan forced it to urge India to stop the military campaign.

The Prime Minister told President Trump clearly that in this entire chain of events, there was no discussion of an India-US trade deal and there was no reference to US mediation between India and Pakistan, Mr Misri said.

PM Modi made it clear that the decision to halt military action was taken in direct talks between India and Pakistan using the existing channels and at the insistence of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi firmly made it clear that India will not accept any mediation in its dealings with Pakistan and there is bipartisan/political unity on this issue.

Mr Misri said President Trump understood the issue after hearing the Prime Minister and expressed support for India's fight against terrorism.

“Modi told Trump that henceforth India will not treat terrorism as a proxy war but as an act of war, and Operation Sindoor was still continuing,” Mr Misri said.

Mr Misri said PM Modi and President Trump were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting, but it could not fructify as the US President left early.

He said President Trump insisted on having a conversation with PM Modi, after which the call was set up.

PM Modi told President Trump that he had expressed his resolve to take action against terrorism after the Pahalgam attack.

The Prime Minister told President Trump that India had targeted terror sites inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan on the intervening night of May 6-7.

He made it clear that India's action was “measured, precise and non-escalatory”.

PM Modi also told President Trump that he had declared that bullets from Pakistan would be responded with cannon balls (goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega).

Misri said the Prime Minister told President Trump that he had received a phone call from US Vice President J D Vance on May 9 and cautioned about a “big strike” by Pakistan.

Modi told Vance clearly that if Pakistan did so, India would respond in an even bigger way.

Mr Misri said President Trump and Prime Minister Modi during the call also discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

He said on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, both leaders agreed that direct talks between the two sides are essential for peace at the earliest and that efforts toward this should continue.

On the Indo-Pacific region, President Trump and PM Modi shared their perspectives and expressed support for the significant role of the QUAD in the region.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Trump to visit India for the next QUAD meeting, Mr Misri said, adding that the US President accepted the invitation, and said that he was eager to visit India.

