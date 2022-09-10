PM Dials Liz Truss, Discusses Bilateral Issues Including Free-Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss over the phone, congratulating her on her new role, conveying his condolences on the death of Britain's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth, and the free-trade pact negotiations between the two nations.

"PM Modi congratulated PM Truss on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of UK. He also appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary," said a government press release.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties, including implementation of the Roadmap 2030,cooperation in trade negotiations, defence and security cooperation and the people- to-people ties between the two countries, the statement said.

"Both leaders committed to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK," it said.

"On behalf of the people of India, Prime Minister Modi conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of UK on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it further added.