Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Indonesia On 5 Day ASEAN Tour : Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today embarked on a five day three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to consolidate India's ties with three important strategic partners in the Southeast Asia region. He is to attend a wide range of programmes including talks with world leaders, interactions with students and top CEOs.During the visits to Indonesia and Singapore, he is expected to clinch agreements in defence and space. PM Modi will hold a bilateral summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on May 30. He will also address members of the Indian community in Indonesia. On June 1, PM Modi will call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and then hold a summit with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.