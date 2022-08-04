PM Modi Congratulates High Jumper Tejaswin Shankar For Historic Bronze Win

"Tejaswin Shankar creates history," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for winning the nation's first athletics medal in the men's high jump event.

"Tejaswin Shankar creates history," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success."

Tejaswin Shankar creates history. He wins our first high jump medal in the CWG. Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze medal. Proud of his efforts. Best wishes for his future endeavours. May he keep attaining success. @TejaswinShankarpic.twitter.com/eQcFOtSU58 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2022

India's Tejaswin Shankar clinched the bronze medal in the men's high jump final with the mark of 2.22m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.

World championships indoor bronze medallist Hamish Kerr from New Zealand won the gold in the event for clearing the 2.25 meter hurdle.