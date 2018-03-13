PM Modi Condoles Victims Of Tamil Nadu Fire, Nepal Plane Crash

Ten people, who were part of a trekking expedition, have been killed in a forest fire in the Western Ghats, the Tamil Nadu government said.

Updated: March 13, 2018 08:26 IST
New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Theni forest fire in Tamil Nadu and expressed anguished over loss of lives in a plane crash in Kathmandu and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

A 36-member team 24 people from Chennai and 12 from Tiruppur and Erode districts on a trekking expedition reached Kurangani hills on March 10. The team included 25 women and three children.

The Bangladeshi passenger aircraft crashed and burst into flames today while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) here, killing at least 50 people, in Nepal's worst aviation disaster in more than 25 years.

The Dhaka to Kathmandu US-Bangla Airlines flight, with 67 passengers and four crew members on board, caught fire after it careened off the runway and ploughed into a football ground near the airport, TIA spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur said.

Nepal army spokesman Brigadier General Gokul Bhandari said 50 people had died in the crash.

More than 20 injured were reportedly taken to Kathmandu Medical College for treatment of which seven were brought dead at the hospital. The remaining were undergoing treatment for serious burn injuries.

