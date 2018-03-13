PM Modi Condoles Victims Of Tamil Nadu Fire, Nepal Plane Crash

Ten people, who were part of a trekking expedition, have been killed in a forest fire in the Western Ghats, the Tamil Nadu government said.
My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Theni forest fire. I hope that those who are injured recover soon.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2018
A 36-member team 24 people from Chennai and 12 from Tiruppur and Erode districts on a trekking expedition reached Kurangani hills on March 10. The team included 25 women and three children.
The prime minister also expressed anguish over loss of lives in Kathmandu plane crash.
Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the plane crash in Kathmandu. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and I pray that those injured recover at the earliest.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2018
The Bangladeshi passenger aircraft crashed and burst into flames today while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) here, killing at least 50 people, in Nepal's worst aviation disaster in more than 25 years.
The Dhaka to Kathmandu US-Bangla Airlines flight, with 67 passengers and four crew members on board, caught fire after it careened off the runway and ploughed into a football ground near the airport, TIA spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur said.
More than 20 injured were reportedly taken to Kathmandu Medical College for treatment of which seven were brought dead at the hospital. The remaining were undergoing treatment for serious burn injuries.