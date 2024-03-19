PM Modi Breaks Down While Remembering 'Salem's Ramesh' At Poll Rally

PM Modi addresses a rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional on Tuesday while remembering BJP state general secretary 'auditor' V Ramesh, who was allegedly hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Salem in 2013.

Addressing a public rally in Salem, the Prime Minister said that V Ramesh worked day and night for the party.

"Today I am in Salem, I remember Auditor Ramesh... Aaj Salem ka mera vo Ramesh nahi hai. Ramesh worked day and night for the party. He was a dedicated leader of our party. He was a great orator and a very hardworking man. I pay homage to him," PM Modi said.

BJP state general secretary 'auditor' V Ramesh, 54, was hacked to death by an unknown gang inside the compound of his house in Maravaneri area in Salem town in 2013.

The Prime Minister also remembered former Tamil Nadu BJP president KN Lakshmanan and said that his role in the anti-emergency movement was unforgettable.

"Lakshmanan ji role in the anti-emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. His contribution to the expansion of the BJP in the state is unforgettable. He also started many schools in the state, he added.

K N Lakshmanan passed away due to age related problems at his residence in Sevvaipettai in Salem in June 2020.

The Prime Minister also said that his government had worked hard to ensure development in Tamil Nadu.

"Our government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the development and prosperity of Tamil Nadu. From free medical treatment to providing tap water connections in homes, from free ration facilities to benefiting women of Tamil Nadu through MUDRA Yojana, we have ensured to give the best, to serve the best" PM Modi said.

PM Modi was also confident the Tamil Nadu would repose its faith in the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls

"Now Tamil Nadu has decided that on April 19, every vote will go to BJP and NDA. Now Tamil Nadu has decided - this time it will cross 400" the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi was also felicitated during his public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won 2 seats in Tamil Nadu. CPI(M) got a seat, IML won 1 seat and independents were elected on 2 seats.

The PMK, a political party that mostly represents the Vanniyar minority in Tamil Nadu, was the second main alliance partner of the BJP in the Lok Sabha election 2019, which contested on seven alliance seats. With a vote percentage of 5.42 per cent, it was unable to secure even one seat in the polls.

The PMK had a slight increase in vote share to 5.42 per cent over seven seats in 2014, up from 4.4 per cent for eight seats. Anbumani Ramadoss is currently a Rajya Sabha member having being elected unopposed in 2019.

Tamil Nadu will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)