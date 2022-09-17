'A Symbol Of Service, Dedication': Amit Shah On PM Modi's Birthday

PM Modi took oath as prime minister of the country for the first time on May 26, 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday calling him the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant "New India" and a symbol of service and dedication.

PM Modi, India's 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat's Vadnagar.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mr Shah said with the parallel coordination of welfare of poor, good governance, development, national security and historical reforms, the Prime Minister has fulfilled his resolve to establish 'Maa Bharati' again at the top of the world.

He said all this has been possible only because of a decisive leadership and the unwavering faith of the people in that leadership.

"The life of the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant New India Narendra Modi is a symbol of service and dedication. For the first time after independence, by giving their rights to crores of poor, Modi has instilled a sense of hope and faith in them. Today every section of the country is standing with Modi like a rock," he said.

Hailing PM Modi as the flag-bearer of Indian culture and someone who has connected the country to its roots and led it forward in every field, Mr Shah said that under his farsighted leadership, India has emerged as a world power and PM Modi has distinguished himself as a global leader.

The home minister said Modi's life symbolises service and dedication and called him the builder of a secure, strong and 'aatmanirbhar' new India.

"I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. He is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for all of us. I wish him good health and a long life ... PM Modi has shown that it is possible to complete impossible tasks with his India-first thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor," he said.

His second consecutive term as prime minister began on May 30, 2019. He is the first-ever prime minister to be born after Independence.

PM Modi has the distinction of being the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

