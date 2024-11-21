PM Modi Bestowed Dominica's Highest National Honour, Praised For Safeguarding Lives During COVID

PM Modi thanked President Burton, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit

At the historic India-CARICOM Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with Dominica's highest national award, the Dominica National Award of Honour. This prestigious recognition marks him as the first Indian leader to receive the award. It was presented by Dominica's President, Sylvanie Burton, in appreciation of his leadership and contributions to safeguarding lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award represents the gratitude of Dominica's people and government for India's selfless assistance and collaboration.

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi thanked President Burton, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, and the people of Dominica for the honour. He praised Dominica's efforts in environmental preservation and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through potential collaborations. Highlighting the urgent need for global action against climate change, PM Modi commended Dominica as a model of resilience.

The award ceremony, held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, began with the arrival of PM Modi, President Burton, and PM Skerrit, accompanied by the playing of both nations' national anthems. The event was attended by five CARICOM leaders, including Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, and Guyana's President Dr Irfaan Ali.

During his address, PM Skerrit spoke about the collaboration between India and Dominica, emphasising the significance of the award. He recalled India's support during the COVID-19 crisis, including generous donations in 2021, which he described as a testament to global partnership and South-South collaboration. He also highlighted India's advancements in healthcare, technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy under PM Modi's leadership, citing initiatives like the International Solar Alliance as pivotal for smaller nations.

The ceremony concluded with remarks from PM Modi and the departure of President Burton, followed by bilateral discussions between Indian and Dominican delegations. The Dominica National Award of Honour, reserved for individuals who have made a lasting impact on society and contributed to the country's interests, symbolizes the shared values of democracy, resilience, and unity between Dominica and India.