PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss India-Israel Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he discussed ways to strengthen the "multifaceted India-Israel friendship".

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel friendship.

He tweeted, "Spoke with PM Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted India-Israel friendship, deepen our focus on innovation partnership, and our ongoing cooperation in defence and security." 

