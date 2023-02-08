PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss India-Israel Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel friendship.

Spoke with PM @netanyahu and discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted India-Israel friendship, deepen our focus on innovation partnership, and our ongoing cooperation in defence and security. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2023

He tweeted, "Spoke with PM Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted India-Israel friendship, deepen our focus on innovation partnership, and our ongoing cooperation in defence and security."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)