PM Modi, Australian PM's Lap Around Stadium Ahead Of 4th Test, Huge Cheer

PM Modi and Australian PM will watch Day-1 of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese were greeted with huge applause as they took a lap of honour at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat today. The two Prime Ministers took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

PM Modi and Mr Albanese were handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.

The Australian PM arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, as part of a state visit to India. PM Modi reached the state late last night.

"An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations," the Australian PM tweeted shortly after his arrival.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Albanese said his trip demonstrates the commitment to deepen the links between the two countries, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region.

Mr Albanese was welcomed by the Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who also accompanied Mr Albanese to Sabarmati Ashram.

"One of the things that bind both countries is cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on day one of the matches in Ahmedabad," Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell said, according to news agency ANI.

India is currently leading the Border-Gavaskar series by 2-1. A win in the final Test will ensure the team qualifies for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards.