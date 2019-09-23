'World Is Not Doing Enough,' Says PM Modi At UN Climate Action Summit

Eighty countries have joined India's solar alliance imitative, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the world was not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis, calling for "global behavioural change" at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. As part of its commitment to the cause, India will more than double its non-fossil fuel energy target to 400 gigawatts, he announced.

"We must accept that if we have to overcome such serious challenge, then what we are doing today is not enough. What we need is global behavioural change. India is here today not just to talk about this serious issue but to present a roadmap," he said.

PM Modi said India would increase the share of non-fossil fuel energy and by 2022 "we will increase our renewable energy capacity to much beyond 175 GW and take it further to 400 GW." India had set the 175 GW target as part of its commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate agreement.

"The time for talks is over. The world needs to act now," PM Modi said in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who made an unscheduled appearance at the UN summit.

The Prime Minister also announced a Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. "India is launching a coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure. I invite all world leaders for this coalition," the Prime Minister added. Eighty countries have joined India's solar alliance imitative, he said.

PM Modi noted that various efforts are being made by different countries to fight climate change and said what is needed today is a comprehensive approach which covers everything from education to values, and from lifestyle to developmental philosophy.

PM Modi was among the first set of speakers at the Summit's opening ceremony, a highly significant gesture given that only those heads of state, government and ministers are invited to speak at the summit who have any "positive development" to announce on climate action.

The Climate Action Summit aims to boost action to implement the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.