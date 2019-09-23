UN Climate Change Summit LIVE Updates: PM Arrives In New York, Will Address UN Climate Summit Tonight

New Delhi:
UN Climate Change Summit Today: PM Modi to hold several meetings with a number of world leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nation's Climate Change Summit today, besides participating in a Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives.
PM Modi, who arrived on Sunday night after the successful 'Howdy, Modi!' event, will also hold bilateral meetings with the Maldives President Ibrahim Solih and Qatar's Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. His first engagement of the day will be the Climate Action Summit in which over 60 countries have been invited to speak. The event is being hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber. PM Modi is among the first set of speakers to address the summit.
The Prime Minister's second engagement will be a high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage, followed by a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar. PM Modi will then meet President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, followed by a bilateral meeting with the Italian PM Giuseppe Conte. This will be followed by a meeting with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore. PM Modi will also attend the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives. A meeting with President Hage Geingob of Namibia and with President Solih of the Maldives is also on the cards.
Here are the LIVE updates on UN Climate Change Summit:
PM Among First Set Of Speakers At UN Climate Summit. Why It's Significant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to articulate his government's ambitions on renewable energy and make a call for a coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure at UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' High-Level Climate Action Summit on Monday. PM Modi is among the first set of speakers at the Summit's opening ceremony, a highly significant gesture given that only those Heads of State, Government and Ministers are invited to speak at the summit who will have any "positive development" to announce on climate action. India's important role and contribution to global climate action efforts have been underlined by the fact that PM Modi is the fourth speaker at the Summit, after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak after PM Modi.
Greta Thunberg said I'm speaking in the General Assembly at the Climate Action Summit.
On my way to the United Nations. Today I'm speaking in the General Assembly at the Climate Action Summit.
Schedule of PM Modi in New York
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin has said that the country's engagement and outreach at the 74th UN General Assembly will be unprecedented and will result in concrete, tangible, action-oriented outcomes. A total of over 75 Heads of State and Foreign Ministers will be meeting PM Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan during the week across various platforms.
Watch: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in New York Members of the Indian diaspora greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at a hotel in New York
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York Sunday night to participate in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora at a mega community event also addressed by President Donald Trump. PM Modi has a packed bilateral and multi-lateral agenda over the next five days, including nine key speeches at high-level summits and plurilateral engagements during the UN General Assembly session and on its sidelines.
PM Modi arrives in New York for UNGA74. PM will be participating in sessions on Climate Change, SDG, and universal health among others and will meet India's various regional/multilateral partners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nation's Climate Change Summit today, besides participating in a Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives. PM Modi, who arrived on Sunday night after the successful 'Howdy, Modi!' event, will also hold bilateral meetings with the Maldives President Ibrahim Solih and Qatar's Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.