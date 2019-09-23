UN Climate Change Summit LIVE Updates: PM Arrives In New York, Will Address UN Climate Summit Tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nation's Climate Change Summit today, besides participating in a Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives.

PM Modi, who arrived on Sunday night after the successful 'Howdy, Modi!' event, will also hold bilateral meetings with the Maldives President Ibrahim Solih and Qatar's Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. His first engagement of the day will be the Climate Action Summit in which over 60 countries have been invited to speak. The event is being hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber. PM Modi is among the first set of speakers to address the summit.

The Prime Minister's second engagement will be a high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage, followed by a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar. PM Modi will then meet President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, followed by a bilateral meeting with the Italian PM Giuseppe Conte. This will be followed by a meeting with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore. PM Modi will also attend the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives. A meeting with President Hage Geingob of Namibia and with President Solih of the Maldives is also on the cards.

Here are the LIVE updates on UN Climate Change Summit: