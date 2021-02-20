'Cooperation Between Centre, States Very Important': PM At NITI Aayog Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the sixth meeting of the government's think tank Niti Aayog, which is also being attended by Chief Ministers, ministers and Lieutenant-Governors of states and Union Territories.

The agenda includes agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition.

This meeting will be the first to be attended by the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir is participating as well.

"The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog, and other senior officials of Government of India," the Prime Minister's Office has said.