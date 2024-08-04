PM Modi Announces ₹ 2 Lakh Relief For Families Of Those Killed In Madhya Pradesh Wall Collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences to the families of nine children who lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

In a post on X from the Prime Minister's Office, it said, "The accident caused by the wall collapse in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh is heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families of the children who lost their lives in this. May God give them strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

PM Modi has also announced Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"The Prime Minister has announced an aid of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of families of each deceased in the mishap in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," an official statement from PMO said.

Earlier, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, expressed her grief over the deaths of nine children.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "I am saddened by the news of the death of many innocent children in a heart-wrenching accident in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. I pray that God gives strength to the bereaved parents and family members to bear this pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children."

According to officials, the incident occurred around 8.30 am, with initial reports suggesting the collapse was caused by the heavy downpour last night.

Additionally, Minister Govind Rajput said that the administration is working actively on the issue.

He further added that the Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of those killed and Rs 1 lakh to the injured family.

District Collector Deepak Arya confirmed that local police and rescue teams reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

"Nine children have died in the incident. Two others have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Mr Arya said.

