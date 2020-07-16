PM Modi, Amit Shah Condole Death Of Spiritual Leader

Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj died early on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj today. Head of one of the divisions of Swaminarayan sect, which has its temple in Maninagar area in Gujarat, the spiritual leader died early on Thursday, the temple authorities said. Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj was 78.

"Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj was blessed with immense wisdom. His emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered. I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister said, "Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj will be remembered for his noble service to society...".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his respect to the spiritual leader. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj ji. A revered saint who blessed and enlightened millions of lives. His divine teachings and selfless contribution towards the welfare of society has no parallels," the Home Minister wrote on Twitter.

"Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj ji's life was full of values and wisdom, selflessly devoted to the greater cause of humanity. His passing away is an irreparable loss...," Mr Shah said.