PM Modi's Top 5 Quotes On National Education Policy

"It's heartening that the National Educational Policy hasn't raised concerns of bias. Every country reforms its education system according to its national values and goals. The end goal is to make sure its youth is future-ready."

"Till date, we've been focusing on 'What to Think' in our education policy. In the NEP, we're focusing on 'How to Think'. There is an avalanche of information in this digital era, and thus, we've tried to filter out what's not needed. How can our youth think critically and innovate unless we ensure a purpose in the education system... unless they can be passionate. The 5+3+3+4 structure - moving forward from 10+2 structure - is a step in this direction."

"National Education Policy will set the foundation for 21st century India. We've given extra impetus to this national policy for ensuring that it makes Indians more empowered and easily attractive to opportunities. We're moving to an era where an individual will not be stuck to a single profession all his life. Thus, he will continuously need to re-skill and up-skill himself. We have kept this in contention while formulating the National Education Policy."

"Dr Kalam used to say - 'The purpose of education is to make good human beings with skill and expertise. Enlightened human beings can be created by teachers.' Changes in the education policy is a major way to provide the nation better students, professionals & better human being."