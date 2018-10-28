PM Modi Remembers Sardar Patel On 49th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the 49th edition of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the PM has urged the nation to participate in large numbers in the 'Run For Unity' on 31st October. He paid homage to the Indian Army and their families, as part of the Infantry Day celebrations on Saturday.
Here are the highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
- 31st October is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and we shall dedicate Statue Of Unity of the nation, as a tribute to him. It is the world's tallest skyscraping statue.
- A TIME Magazine story from 1947 on Sardar Patel gave us various insights on his life.
- Indians should participate in large numbers in the 'Run For Unity' on 31st October.
- My respects to our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as 31st October is her death anniversary
- We celebrate 'Infantry Day' on 27 October. A salute to the Indian Armed Forces and their families
- India is setting new records not just in the field of sports, but also in hitherto uncharted areas.
- I recently met Para athletes who participated in Asian Para Games 2018 held at Jakarta, who bagged tally of 72 medals. A must mention of Para Athlete Narayan Thakur.
- India has golden history in Hockey and players of Indian Hockey Team are encouraging younger generation till today.
- The world today is discussing about ways to protect environment and trying to find ways to adopt balanced life style
- The tribal and indigenous people in India are examples of coexistence with nature
- Tribal communities make their dwelling units using natural eco-friendly material
- The Bishnoi community in the desert land of Rajasthan has shown us a way of protecting the environment.
- The Bhil tribes of Central India -- Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, worship Peepal and Arjun trees
- This year 11 November holds special significance as the day when World War-I ended 100 years ago. Our soldiers fought with valour and sacrificed their lives. They proved it to the world that they are second to none when it comes to war.
- According to estimates, around 1 crore soldiers and almost the same number of civilians lost their lives.
- Sikkim recently, won the prestigious Future Policy Gold Award, 2018 for encouraging sustainable food system awarded by UN body 'Food & Agriculture Organisation' - FAO
- Come November and the festival season has set in - Dhanteras, Deepawali, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhatth Puja
- These festivals help us make firm resolves in life. The more you progress, more will country progress