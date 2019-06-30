'Many People Told Me They Missed Mann Ki Baat', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed radio programme Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed radio programme Mann Ki Baat almost a month after he returned to power. This was the first Mann ki Baat programme in his second consecutive term as the Prime Minister. He appealed to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life, to create awareness on water conservation. He also requested citizens to devote time to reading.

Here are the highlights of Mann Ki Baat:

I have been missing Mann Ki Baat

This Sunday has made me wait so much

This programme personifies the New India Spirit

In this programme is the spirit of the strengths of 130 crore Indians

A lot of citizens also wrote to me that they miss Mann Ki Baat

If people share their problems, they also share ways to overcome those problems be it lack of cleanliness or aspects like environmental degradation

Mann Ki Baat is enriched by many letters and mails that come

But, these are not ordinary letters

I have never received a letter related to Mann Ki Baat where people are asking me for something that is for themselves.

People talk about the larger interest of our nation and society.

When I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am over confident. However, I always had faith in the people of India

Talking about our democratic spirit, PM remembers the greats who fought the Emergency

Democracy is a part of our culture and ethos

The scale of the election was immense

It tells us about the faith people have in our democracy

The scale of our electoral process makes every Indian proud

Sometime back, someone presented me a collection of short stories of the great Premchand

I once again got an opportunity to revisit those stories

The human element and compassion stands out in his words

It is my request to you all- please devote some time to reading

I urge you all to talk about the books you read, on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App.'

Let us have discussions on the good books we read and why we liked the books

Over the last few months, so many people have written about water related issues. I am happy to see greater awareness on water conservation

I wrote a letter to Gram Pradhans on the importance of water conservation and how to take steps to create awareness on the subject across rural India

In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same- to conserve every drop of water

Let us conserve every drop of water

He made 3 requests: Appeal to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation

Share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation

If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water, do share about them

Use #JanShakti4JalShakti to upload your content relating to water conservation

The fifth Yoga Day was marked with immense enthusiasm across the world

