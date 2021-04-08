Focus On Micro-Containment Zones, 'Covid Curfews': PM To Chief Ministers

The world has also accepted the night curfew, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need for creating micro-containment zones and extensive testing as a means to combat the second wave of Coronavirus, which pushed up the daily surge figures to 1.26 in 24 hours. The state governments, he said, should not cut corners when it comes to this, he said.

"Our emphasis should be on the micro-containment zone, we have to keep the maximum focus on it," he said.

"The world has also accepted the night curfew. Curfew makes people remember that they are living in the age of Corona. It is good that we promote Night Curfew as 'Corona Curfew'. This will not affect work too much," he added.