PM Meets Haryana Ally Dushyant Chautala Amid Undercurrents Over Farmers

The ruling BJP's Haryana partner Dushyant Chautala met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today amid undercurrents between the allies over the farmer protests. Dushyant Chautala, the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, had yesterday also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After the hour-long meeting, Chief Minister ML Khattar and his deputy Mr Chautala both asserted there was "no threat" to the Haryana coalition government of the BJP and JJP (Jannayak Janata Party).

"There is no threat to the Haryana government and it will last its full five year term," Mr Chautala was quoted as telling Press Trust of India.

Chief Minister Khattar added, "There is no point speculating about the future of this government, it will complete its term." He said the discussions with Amit Shah were mainly on law and order and the need for more security for the January 26 Republic Day celebrations.

The BJP has been at odds with its Haryana ally over the protests revolving around three controversial laws that farmers fear will vastly reduce their guaranteed earnings in the form of Minimum Support Price and benefit corporates at their cost. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on highways outside Delhi for a month and they say they will not move unless the laws are withdrawn.

The Supreme Court yesterday put the laws on hold and set up a committee of experts to negotiate with the protesting farmers.

Mr Chautala had earlier threatened to quit the Haryana government if the farmers' crisis was not resolved and if he was unable to ensure Minimum Support Price for farmers.

The Deputy Chief Minister's JJP derives much of its support from farmers, and the party feels being on the same side as the government on the laws will hugely dent its vote-base and cost the alliance.