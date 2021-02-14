In Chennai To Open Infra Projects, PM Applauds Farmers Of Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today applauded the farmers of Tamil Nadu for what he said were "record food production" and water use. Speaking in Chennai on Sunday, he said, "I want to appreciate the farmers of Tamil Nadu for record food grain production and good use of water resources. We have to do whatever we can do to conserve water. Always remember the mantra of 'Per drop, more crop".

The Prime Minister was in Tamil Nadu, where assembly elections are due this year, to open a series of projects including a section of the Chennai Metro Rail.

"It will make everyone happy that we are launching 9-km-long stretch of metro rail, which has been completed on schedule despite Covid by Indian contractors," he said.

The Chennai metro is growing rapidly. In this years' Budget, Rs 63,000 crore has been set aside for Phase II of the project. This is the largest amount earmarked for a project in any city in one go. This will help the people of Chennai," he added.