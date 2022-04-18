PM In J&K On Sunday, 1st Political Visit Since Special Status Revoked

Political parties say they expect the Prime Minister to talk about restoration of J&K statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, his first political visit to the region after its special status was scrapped in August 2019 and the former state was divided into two Union Territories.

PM Modi will be addressing a major rally in Samba near Jammu. The rally will be attended by thousands of Panchayat members on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day.

Ahead of the visit, there is a spurt in terrorist attacks and Panchayat members have increasingly become target of terrorists. Four Panchayat members have been killed since last month.

J&K is under central rule since June 2018 - and Assembly elections are likely to be held later this year. The delimitation commission, to redraw electrical map of J&K, will submit its report anytime this month and the process to hold elections may start soon after the report is submitted.

Political parties say they expect the Prime Minister to talk about restoration of J&K statehood and holding elections at the earliest.