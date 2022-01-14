PM Modi Greets Nation On Pongal, Bihu And Makar Sankranti

PM Modi has also wished people on the occasion of Magh Bihu, Uttarayan and Bhogi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of India on Makar Sankranti today, hoping that the festival associated with the worship of nature brings joy and well-being to everyone. He also added that people were celebrating different harvest festivals across the country on Friday, such as Pongal, Magh Bihu, Uttarayan, which signify India's vibrant culture.

The prime minister shared a signed Sankranti message on Twitter in Hindi, which had images of two kites and a roller. Makar Sankranti is closely linked to the tradition of kite flying in many parts of the country, including PM Modi's home state Gujarat. An international kite festival is organised on this day in the state, where people show their skills with a variety of kites.

Greetings on Makar Sankranti. pic.twitter.com/4ittq5QTsr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

One of the most celebrated festivals of the year, Sankranti marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of the harvest season in India. It also marks the beginning of longer days as the Sun moves northward.

PM Modi has also wished people on the occasion of Magh Bihu, Uttarayan and Bhogi, the first day of the four-day Pongal festival.

Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India's vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives. pic.twitter.com/mEiRGpHweZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

Have a wonderful Uttarayan. pic.twitter.com/hHcMBzBJZP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/plBUW3psnB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened. pic.twitter.com/FjZqzzsLhr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

Being an agriculture-based economy, these harvest festivals hold great significance in India. People celebrate the festivals as gratitude to nature and the Sun God for a bountiful harvest. And thus, food plays a key role.

Tilkut and jaggery are synonymous with this festival. Besides, people in Bengal make pithe-puli and payesh with the newly harvested rice. In Maharashtra, they make puran poli and tilachi (til) ladoo. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar prepare khichdi to celebrate Makar Sankranti.