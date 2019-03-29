PM Has Double Standards On Pak, Can Do 'Anything' To Win: Digvijay Singh

Digvijay Singh said the Congress has always made sacrifices for the country. (File)

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has double standards on dealing with Pakistan and can do "anything" to win the April-May general elections.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said it was the Vajpayee-led BJP government which had freed a dreaded terrorist like Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"I have never been to Pakistan. Modi has been to Pakistan, hugged their (former) premier (Nawaz Sharif), attended a marriage, called their intelligence agency ISI to probe Pathankot (air base attack)," Mr Singh told reporters.

"On one hand, he (Modi) gets people to oppose Pakistan and on the other, he writes a letter to Pakistan. Modi can do anything to win elections," said the 72-year-old Congress candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress has always made sacrifices for the country.

"Narendra Modi should look within who compromised with terrorists? The BJP (under the Vajyapee government) freed terrorist Masood Azhar," he said

