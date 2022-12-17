PM Had To Do 50-Km Roadshows Because Of AAP: Raghav Chadha to NDTV

"13 percent vote share in the first time in the ruling party's stronghold is a big achievement," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha today said that his party forced Prime Minster Narendra Modi to "walk for 50 kms" in Gujarat to ensure a win in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"PM had to walk 50 kms, knock on doors of voters, our challenge forced them to sweat it out in the streets," he told NDTV adding that AAP's spirited campaign made BJP top leaders, including the PM, knock on doors of voters, and sweat it out in the streets.

On the impact of the AAP's maiden win in the BJP bastion, he said that after Gujarat polls, BJP's win made less noise than AAP winning 5 seats and became a national party.

He defended AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal declaring in written, repeatedly, that his party would form the government in the state, calling it a "campaign strategy".

"All parties fight elections to win, nobody does it to lose. Amit Shah gave written assurance they would form the government in Bengal, look what happened. They can fit their MLAs there in an Innova car. It's a campaign strategy. We were confident we would make our presence felt in a big way. I think that happened. 13 percent vote share and 5 seats in the first time in the ruling party's stronghold is a big achievement," he said.