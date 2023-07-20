PM Checks On Sonia Gandhi After Emergency Landing, She Assures She's Fine

PM Modi exchanged pleasantries with his political rivals before the House met.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had a brief conversation in Lok Sabha chamber today during which the PM asked about her well-being after her flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing on Tuesday.

Mrs Gandhi and his son Rahul Gandhi were on their way to the national capital following the conclusion of the second day of the mega opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru when their chartered aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal due to rough weather.

PM Modi and Mrs Gandhi's brief interaction took place just before the beginning of the monsoon session of the parliament. It is customary for leaders to greet each other on the first day of a parliament session. PM Modi exchanged pleasantries with his political rivals before the House met.

The two leaders' rendezvous comes in the backdrop of opposition parties criticising the PM Modi-led government over the viral video from Manipur in which two women are seen being paraded naked.

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, took sharp digs at the PM over the violence that has gripped the northeastern state since May.

PM Modi today, in an interaction with the media before the start of the monsoon session, said his heart was filled with anguish over the horrific video.

"I want to assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Action will be taken according to the law. What happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," PM Modi said. "As I stand next to this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with pain and anger. The Manipur incident is shameful for any civilised nation. The entire country has been shamed."

The Manipur police today arrested a key suspect in the horrific video that surfaced online yesterday. The suspect, Heradas (32), was arrested in Thoubal district after police identified him from the video, in which he was seen wearing a green T-shirt.