"Plenty Of Time To...": Anand Mahindra's Take On Bengaluru Traffic Jams

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared an upside to the infamous Bengaluru traffic. The 69-year-old was in the city to attend the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit and posted a picture of the newly launched Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV on X. He also shared a note dedicated to Bengaluru traffic.

"Goodbye, Bengaluru. And thank you to my good steed in the city—the BE 6 One advantage of Bengaluru traffic: Being stationary so often makes it like a live showroom... Everyone stuck in the traffic alongside you has plenty of time to see and examine the car," the businessman wrote.



Mr Mahindra's post sparked a wave of laughter on social media, with people sharing their take on Bengaluru's traffic.



A person wrote, "BE 6's biggest feature? Comes with a complimentary audience wherever it goes. Bengaluru traffic doing free marketing!"

Another added, "Who needs a launch event when you have Bengaluru roads? The BE 6 got its grand unveiling at every signal! Your BE 6 spent so much time standing still in Bengaluru traffic, even Google Maps mistook it for a landmark"

"Can't help but admire this perspective on traffic," read a comment.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic jams. It was ranked one of Asia's worst cities for traffic, with drivers spending an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometres, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023. This means that residents of the Indian tech hub spend around 132 extra hours annually stuck in traffic during rush hour.



The findings highlight the severe congestion in Bengaluru, known for its rapidly growing population and expanding urban infrastructure. Despite efforts to improve traffic management, the city's roads remain among the slowest in Asia.