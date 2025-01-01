Bengaluru Tops List Of Asia's Worst Cities For Traffic, Spending 132 Extra Hours In Rush Hour

Bengaluru has been ranked as one of Asia's worst cities for traffic, with drivers spending an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometres, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023. This means that residents of the Indian tech hub spend around 132 extra hours annually stuck in traffic during rush hour.

The findings highlight the severe congestion in Bengaluru, which is known for its rapidly growing population and expanding urban infrastructure. Despite efforts to improve traffic management, the city's roads remain some of the slowest in Asia.

According to Statista, Pune in western India followed in second place for its lengthy travel times at 27 minutes and 50 seconds per 10 km, followed by Manila in the Philippines (27 minutes and 20 seconds) and Taichung in Taiwan (26 minutes and 50 seconds).

Featuring 387 cities across 55 countries on 6 continents, the TomTom Traffic Index evaluates cities around the world by their average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions, providing free access to high-quality and useful information. Whether you're a driver, pedestrian, city planner, car, or policymaker, the index can help you tackle everyday traffic challenges.

Looking at a global comparison, then London was the slowest city centre to drive through last year with an average speed per 10 km of 37 minutes and 20 seconds.