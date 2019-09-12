Pledge Rein In Corruption, Defeat Terrorism, Develop J&k, Ladakh: PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurated several development projects and schemes in Jharkhand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that his government has taken several measures in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0 to rein in corruption, bring about development, and root out terrorism.

Inaugurating several development projects in Ranchi, the Prime Minister also said that Jharkhand is the launching pad of big government schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals.

"We pledge to rein in corruption, fight for the rights of Muslim sisters, and root out terrorism. Some corrupt people have already been put in their place (jail)," he said while addressing a public meeting in Ranchi.

Those who thought they are above law are now approaching courts for bail, he said.

Talking about the two newly formed Union Territories, PM Modi said, "We aim to bring about development in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the work for which has begun in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0."

The Prime Minister also said that he was happy to have got the opportunity to inaugurate multiple development projects in Jharkhand. The new multi-modal cargo terminal, which was inaugurated in Jharkhand will ease transportation in the region, he stated.

"Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big government schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had inaugurated the newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly and laid foundation of the secretariat building.



