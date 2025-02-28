"Please Think About Men": TCS Employee Kills Self, Blames Wife In Video

A techie from Uttar Pradesh's Agra allegedly died by suicide earlier this week, leaving behind a distressing video blaming his wife of one year. Manav Sharma, who was an employee at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was found hanging in his home on February 24, officials said.

According to the police, the techie's sister found the video on his phone two days after his death.

With a noose around his neck, Sharma recorded a nearly seven-minute harrowing video in which he accused his wife of being involved with another man romantically. "This is for authorities. The law needs to protect men, or there will be a time when there will be no men left to blame. My wife was involved with another man...But what can I do? It does not matter anymore," he said.

He paused for a while, then added, "I don't have a problem with dying. I want to go. Please think about men. I'm sorry, everyone. Please, someone should talk about men. They become very lonely. Everything will get better once I go. I have attempted suicide even before."

Shortly after the clip was released, the techie's wife, Nikita, made a counter-video in which she denied the allegations and accused her husband of beating her.

"The day he died by suicide, he had dropped me at my maternal home. Whatever claims he has made about me, it is about my past. It is not related to anything after our marriage. He has tried to harm himself multiple times before...I have stopped him at least three times. He used to drink and beat me up too," she said.

The techie's wife also claimed that she had informed his parents about him trying to harm himself, but they did not do anything.

"I had told his parents everything, but they said the issue is between husband and wife. They came for two days and left. I had called up his sister too and informed her about him attempting to die by suicide. To this, she told me to sleep and said he would not do anything," she added.

Police said that a complaint was filed against Nikita after the techie's sister found the video blaming her.

"The incident took place on February 24. Manav Sharma's body was taken to the Army hospital and sent for post-mortem. We did not receive any complaint that day. They filed a case after they found the video on his phone. His wife has called the allegations against her false. We are investigating further," a senior official said.

Multiple such cases have come to light in the past few days. It also drew parallels to the recent Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide case. The 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide in December. He left behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment.