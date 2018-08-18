'Please Declare Floods In Kerala A National Disaster': Rahul Gandhi To PM

Rahul Gandhi He also appealed the Congress workers to help those in need in flood-ravaged Kerala.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare floods in Kerala as "a national disaster".

The deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century has claimed 194 lives since August 8. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

"Dear PM, please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Dear PM,



Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 18, 2018

He also appealed to Congress workers to help those in need in the flood-ravaged state.

"Across Kerala & now Kodagu in Karnataka, heavy rainfall has caused widespread devastation. This is the time for our workers & leaders to demonstrate the core Congress values of service & love. Please focus all our resources & people to help those in need," he said in another tweet.

