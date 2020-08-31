Plea In Jharkhand High Court Over Lalu Yadav's Alleged Jail Manual Violations

Lalu Yadav is in prison since December 2017 in connection with the Bihar fodder scam (File)

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Monday in the Jharkhand High Court against the alleged jail manual violations and "misuse" of the bungalow of RIMS Hospital director by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav.

The PIL, filed by Bihar resident and law graduate Manish Kumar, alleged that despite being a convict, Lalu Prasad Yadav was meeting several people frequently, which it said is a clear violation of the jail manual.

The plea made the Central government, through home secretary, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ranchi Superintendent of Police (SP) and the State of Jharkhand, through its Chief Secretary, the respondents in the matter.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was earlier shifted to the residence of the director of the RIMS hospital, where he is admitted due to poor health, to prevent any exposure to the deadly coronavirus.

After the news surfaced, Jharkhand BJP accused the state government of giving Lalu Yadav special treatment because the RJD is in the coalition that is ruling the state.

Lalu Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years in jail in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case. Both sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister.

