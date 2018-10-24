Plane Lands After 28-Minute Delay In Delhi Due To 'Dead Bird On Runway'

The flight departed from Kochi Cochin International Airport at around 9:47 am. (Representational)

A Vistara flight operating on the Kochi-Delhi route had to abort two landing attempts on Tuesday owing to the presence of a dead bird on the runway.

Flight number UK-882 from Kochi to Delhi had to go-around (aborted landing) twice on Tuesday at the Delhi airport when Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructed the pilots that there was a dead bird on the runway.

The flight departed from Kochi Cochin International Airport at around 9:47 in the morning and was scheduled to arrive at 12:55 pm. It, however, was reportedly able to land only at 1:23 pm with a delay of about 28 minutes.

Confirming the incident, Vistara Spokesperson said, "The Flight Crew of UK 882 operating Kochi-Delhi today initiated go-around on approach to Delhi due to the presence of a dead bird on the runway, as instructed by the ATC."