'Tera Time Aayega': Piyush Goyal's Filmy Warning To Ticketless Travellers

Piyush Goyal's video, captioned "Tera Time Aayega", is a twist on a song from "Gully Boy"

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal channeled his inner "Gully Boy", as he shared a warning to those travelling without ticket on trains. Titled "Tera Time Aayega" (your time will come), the song gives a funny twist to the catchy rap track "Apna Time Aayega" from the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer.

The video is a montage of photos printed on railway tickets of people standing in line to buy them, and a "shaana" (street-smart) ticket collector -- whose serious demeanour clearly shows no one can hoodwink him -- checking the queue of passengers.

The song ends with the line "bina ticket aaya hai, tu pakda zaroor jaayega" (you've come without a ticket, so you will get caught for sure).

Tera Time Aayega pic.twitter.com/3JI8SoPx3u - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2019

The video concludes with an advisory from Western Railways to purchase tickets.

The original song from "Gully Boy" was performed by Ranveer Singh himself. "Gully Boy" came out on February 14, and has raked in Rs 81 crore in five days, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.