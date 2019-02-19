"Tera Time Aayega": Piyush Goyal's Filmy Warning To Ticketless Travellers

Tera Time Aayega: The video shared by Piyush Goyal is a montage of photos printed on railway tickets of people standing in line to get a ticket, and a "shaana" (street-smart) Ticket Collector

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 19, 2019 16:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Tera Time Aayega': Piyush Goyal's Filmy Warning To Ticketless Travellers

Piyush Goyal's video, captioned "Tera Time Aayega", is a twist on a song from "Gully Boy"


New Delhi: 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal channeled his inner "Gully Boy", as he shared a warning to those travelling without ticket on trains. Titled "Tera Time Aayega" (your time will come), the song gives a funny twist to the catchy rap track "Apna Time Aayega" from the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer.

The video is a montage of photos printed on railway tickets of people standing in line to buy them, and a "shaana" (street-smart) ticket collector -- whose serious demeanour clearly shows no one can hoodwink him -- checking the queue of passengers.

The song ends with the line "bina ticket aaya hai, tu pakda zaroor jaayega" (you've come without a ticket, so you will get caught for sure).

The video concludes with an advisory from Western Railways to purchase tickets.

The original song from "Gully Boy" was performed by Ranveer Singh himself. "Gully Boy" came out on February 14, and has raked in Rs 81 crore in five days, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Gully BoyPiyush Goyal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaSupermoonJaish TerroristsDonald TrumpShivaji JayantiRavidas JayantiLive TVAlka LambaHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsAmarinder SinghPratapgarh RajasthanSouth AfricaV NarayanasamySnow MoonPUBGVivo V15 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................