Piyush Goyal Tweets Video Of Train. 'Mr Ghotala's Lies', Says Congress

The train will make its first journey on February 15. (File)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's tweet on Sunday featuring a video of India's fastest train, was shot down by the Congress as "lies". The exchange on the website later turned out into a slug-fest between the supporters of the two parties.

"It's a bird...It's a plane...Watch India's first semi-high speed train built under 'Make in India' initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed," Mr Goyal wrote on his Twitter account.

The Congress called the video "Mr Ghotala's" lies.

It's a bird...It's a plane...Watch India's first semi-high speed train built under 'Make in India' initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed. pic.twitter.com/KbbaojAdjO — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 10, 2019

The only thing travelling at lightning speed are Mr. 'Ghotala's' lies. https://t.co/fTSi6yM2Qc — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2019

Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar claimed that frame speed of the video was increased. She also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tch tch tch..how much more the BJP will stoop..Piyush ji this is digital India, dream of #RajivGandhiji..if you increase the frame speed it will clearly give away as it does here..don't try too hard..truth is not your cup of tea..PM ji should know better Na?? https://t.co/HbBTPcGUiz — Khushbu Sundar.. (BJPwaalon ab thoda araam karlo) (@khushsundar) February 10, 2019

Piyush Goyal ji, enough of your Jumlas. This video has been edited to play in fast forward mode. You have again proved that all that the Modi Govt can do is gimmicks.



Even Shatabdhi, with such editing will look as fast. https://t.co/09rkYg0SH6 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 10, 2019

PM @NarendraModi is going to launch the 180KPH Vande Bharat Train on 15 feb. Who are saying this is a fast forward video please go and get the ticket and experience the speed. https://t.co/EdBNVQLjz9 — Vishweshwar / Nikhil (@nikhildadhich) February 10, 2019

Oh really then if you have doubts why don't you travel in train & see for yourself. — rohini (@rohinikulkarni6) February 10, 2019

The Vande Bharat Express, formerly known as Train 18, is India's fastest train. It will move at a speed of 180 km per hour, the railways has said.

The train will have other modern features and facilities for passengers. Meals on board the soon-to-be-launched Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 will not be optional for passengers, unlike in premium trains such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto express, where they can choose not to avail catering services, officials said.

The train doesn't have an engine. It will run from Varanasi to Delhi on its first journey on February 15.

The tickets in Train 18 or the Vande Bharat Express, which will eventually replace Shatabdi trains, will be priced higher than the fares of the premium train.

With inputs from PTI