Piyush Goyal Tweets Video Of Train. "Mr Ghotala's Lies", Says Congress

The exchange on the website later turned out into a slug-fest between the supporters of the two parties.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: February 10, 2019 23:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Piyush Goyal Tweets Video Of Train. 'Mr Ghotala's Lies', Says Congress

The train will make its first journey on February 15. (File)


New Delhi: 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's tweet on Sunday featuring a video of India's fastest train, was shot down by the Congress as "lies". The exchange on the website later turned out into a slug-fest between the supporters of the two parties.

"It's a bird...It's a plane...Watch India's first semi-high speed train built under 'Make in India' initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed," Mr Goyal wrote on his Twitter account.

The Congress called the video "Mr Ghotala's" lies.

Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar claimed that frame speed of the video was increased. She also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vande Bharat Express, formerly known as Train 18, is India's fastest train. It will move at a speed of 180 km per hour, the railways has said.

The train will have other modern features and facilities for passengers. Meals on board the soon-to-be-launched Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 will not be optional for passengers, unlike in premium trains such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto express, where they can choose not to avail catering services, officials said.

The train doesn't have an engine. It will run from Varanasi to Delhi on its first journey on February 15.

The tickets in Train 18 or the Vande Bharat Express, which will eventually replace Shatabdi trains, will be priced higher than the fares of the premium train.

With inputs from PTI

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vande Bharat ExpressPiyush GoyalCongress

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chocolate DayFriedlieb Ferdinand RungeLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPaytm Postpaid

................................ Advertisement ................................