'PM's Called 'Pradhan Sevak' For A Reason': Minister's Video Explainer

Union Minister Piyush Goyal heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, sharing a video that showed him touching people's feet or bowing to them at various events. "Not without reason is he called 'pradhan sevak'," Mr Goyal wrote in a koo.

The video showed the Prime Minister stopping a leader about to touch his feet and then returning the gesture. PM Modi is seen in snapshots folding his hands, bowing before people, cleaning their feet and mingling with them.

The video begins with Prime Minister Modi being presented an idol during a public event. After receiving the idol, a leader tries to touch his feet. PM Modi stops him and tries to touch the leader's feet instead.

The next image is from the Padma awards function that was held in November 2021. It shows PM Modi greeting Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist from Karnataka, who received the Padma Shri.

The video also features the moment when PM Modi washed the feet of safai karmacharis and thanked them for their contribution in keeping the city clean during the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The video also showed the Prime Minister greeting sanitation workers who worked to renovate the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Uttar Pradesh in December 2021. PM Modi is also seen removing the chair placed for him at the event and, instead, sitting on the ground will all the workers. He then asks all of them to come closer and sit with him.

In the past, PM Modi has described himself as “Pradhan Sevak for each and every Indian”.