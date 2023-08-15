Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey Chosen For President's Medal

Vinoy K Choubey was appointed the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner on December 14, 2022

Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey is among the three senior officers from Maharashtra chosen for President's Police Medal for Distinguished service.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations) Pravin Salunkhe and Amravati Range Inspector General of Police Jayant Naiknaware have also been chosen for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The police medals recognise personnel from forces across the country for gallantry as well as distinguished and meritorious service.

Mr Choubey was appointed the police commissioner for Pimpri Chinchwad on December 14, 2022. A 1995 batch IPS officer, he did his postgraduation in mechanical engineering from IIT-Kanpur and has studied cyber security and mobility from the Kennesaw State University in US, reported Times Now.

Union Home Ministry Amit Shah announced 76 police medals for Maharashtra on the eve of Independence Day on Monday, including President's Police Medal for Gallantry for 33 personnel of Gadchiroli police for the Mardintola encounter in November 2021 in which 27 Naxalites were eliminated.

Maharashtra has got the second highest number of President's Police Medal for Gallantry, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Mumbai Police, Pravin Padwal, Anti Corruption Bureau Deputy Inspector General Vijay Patil are among the 40 personnel who have been chosen for the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service.