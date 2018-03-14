Pierce Brosnan Says He Was 'Cheated' By Pan Masala Brand

"In a written reply to the Delhi State Tobacco Control Cell, the actor stated that he was cheated by the company as the latter did not disclose the hazardous nature of the product and other terms and conditions of the contract of advertisement," Additional Director (Health) SK Arora told PTI.
The Delhi government had recently issued a show-cause notice to Mr Brosnan and asked the pan masala group why appropriate punitive action be not initiated against its directors and office-bearers.
"In his reply to the legal notice, (Pierce) Brosnan also said that his agreement with the company was over and he was ready to extend all kinds of support and cooperation to our department against such campaigns.
"He has given an undertaking in writing that he would never assist any company with regard to promotion of such products or other such harmful products in future," Mr Arora said.
The official appealed to all celebrities and mass media agencies to not indulge in surrogate advertisements of tobacco in the name of pan masala, tea, ilaichi or other goods as these are prohibited under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.
The Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act, 2003 bans all kinds of direct and indirect advertisements of tobacco products.