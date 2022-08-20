Pics: Yogi Adityanath Visits Krishna Janmabhoomi In Mathura On Janmashtami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami on Friday.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, reiterated his commitment to preserve and promote the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state, said an official statement.
On Krishna Janmashtami, in the presence of revered saints who came to the 'Braj Bhoomi' from different states, the Chief Minister also paid his respects to the 'Sanatan' tradition. He pointed out that some civilisations are 2,700 years old, some are 1,400, 1700 or 2,000 years old, while, Sanatan Sabhyata has been in existence since time immemorial, the statement said.
Today, with the blessings of Banke Bihari Lal ji, through the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, efforts are being made to keep the ancient cultural and spiritual heritage intact, said the Chief Minister.
On the occasion of Janmashtami, Yogi Adityanath, along with the saints, inaugurated the double-storey 'Annapurna Bhawan' developed by the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and Mangalam Parivar Trust in Vrindavan and the Chief Minister himself received the 'prasad' after distributing it among devotees.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)