Pics: Varanasi To Vatican - PM's 21 Moments From 2021

The photos, shared by his website narendramodi.in, capture various moments of his interactions in public life.

New Delhi:

As 2021 draws to an end, 21 exclusive photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have come out.

The photos, shared by his website narendramodi.in, capture various moments of his interactions in public life.

From warm chats with children to crucial discussions with ministers, from a solitary boat ride in Varanasi to a charged address at Kashi Vishwanath Dham opening, and from a respectful bow to a 105-year-old Padmi Shri awardee to a joyous moment with an infant, a gamut of expressions are captured in the photos.

Among the notable frames are his photographs with Pope Francis during a visit to the Vatican, his interaction with top names in industry and his meeting with the members of the national women hockey team.

The Prime Minister is also seen with a spiritual leader and with Army personnel posted at the Line of Control.
