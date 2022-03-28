Pics: SpiceJet Plane Hits Pole Before Take-Off At Delhi Airport

The right wing of the plane hit a pole.

A SpiceJet aircraft ran into a pole at the Delhi airport on Monday, damaging both the plane and the pole.

The collision took place when the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was moving from the passenger terminal to the runway this morning, sources said.

The flight was headed to Jammu before its right wing hit the pole, damaging the aileron - a hinged part on the trailing end of the wing that helps steer the plane.

The aircraft had to return to the bay and the passengers were boarded on another plane, news agency ANI reported.