Pics: Navy Warships Light Up Visakhapatnam Coast

Three Indian Naval ships of the Eastern Naval Command lit up Visakhapatnam's RK Beach in a dazzling sight on Sunday evening.

The celebrations were part of the Navy Day, celebrated every year on December 4.

Colourful flares were also fired from the ships during the illumination display.

Yesterday, the Western Naval Command exhibited the world's largest national flag at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, overlooking the iconic Gateway of India, on the occasion of Navy Day.

Navy Day is celebrated to mark the operation of India's naval forces launched after Pakistan's Air Force targeted airfields in western India on December 3. The next day, India declared war on Pakistan and Operation Trident began.

Indian Navy's "Killer Squadron" sank two Pakistani ships. Indian Navy ships based in Mumbai fired missiles and sank Pakistan's Khyber and Muhafiz. Since then, December 4 is observed as Navy Day