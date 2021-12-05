Pics: Navy Warships Light Up Visakhapatnam Coast

The celebrations were part of the Navy Day, celebrated every year on December 4.

Pics: Navy Warships Light Up Visakhapatnam Coast

Colourful flares were also fired from the ships during the illumination display.

Visakhapatnam:

Three Indian Naval ships of the Eastern Naval Command lit up Visakhapatnam's RK Beach in a dazzling sight on Sunday evening.

e1l484io

The celebrations were part of the Navy Day, celebrated every year on December 4.

629d86vo

Colourful flares were also fired from the ships during the illumination display.

hd69mvcc

Yesterday, the Western Naval Command exhibited the world's largest national flag at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, overlooking the iconic Gateway of India, on the occasion of Navy Day.

c8def53g

Navy Day is celebrated to mark the operation of India's naval forces launched after Pakistan's Air Force targeted airfields in western India on December 3. The next day, India declared war on Pakistan and Operation Trident began.

Indian Navy's "Killer Squadron" sank two Pakistani ships. Indian Navy ships based in Mumbai fired missiles and sank Pakistan's Khyber and Muhafiz. Since then, December 4 is observed as Navy Day

.