A huge fire broke out at a shopping area in Mumbai's Andheri at 4.30 pm Friday. No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The firefighters are trying to contain the fire as soon as possible as the complex is surrounded by several high-rise buildings - both residential and commercial.

The fire has been confined to temporary decorative pandal.

The fire broke out near Andheri West in Mumbai.