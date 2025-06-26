Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Pics: Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Himachal, 2 Dead, Several Missing

Some of the missing people have since been rescued while search operations have been intensified to trace the remaining missing persons.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Pics: Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Himachal, 2 Dead, Several Missing
Flash floods were also reported from Manali and Banjar in the district.
  • Two people died and about 10 feared swept away in Himachal Pradesh flash floods
  • Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Kangra and Kullu districts on Wednesday evening
  • Several workers feared missing at Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site in Kangra
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Two persons died while about 20 were feared swept away due to cloudbursts that triggered flash floods on Wednesday evening in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts.

Some of the missing people have since been rescued while search operations have been intensified to trace the remaining missing persons.

In Manuni Khad in Kangra district, around 15-20 workers at the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site were feared swept away.

In Manuni Khad in Kangra district, around 15-20 workers at the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site were feared swept away.
Photo Credit: ANI

The incident happened due to a surge in water level in Manuni Khad of Khaniyara.

The incident happened due to a surge in water level in Manuni Khad of Khaniyara.
Photo Credit: ANI

Two people died due to the flash flood and their bodies were recovered from the Manuni Khad in Kangra district.

Two people died due to the flash flood and their bodies were recovered from the Manuni Khad in Kangra district.
Photo Credit: PTI

Three people at Rehla Bihal in Kullu district were washed away by flash floods.

Three people at Rehla Bihal in Kullu district were washed away by flash floods.
Photo Credit: PTI

Two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a team of home guards have been deployed at the spot.

Two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a team of home guards have been deployed at the spot.
Photo Credit: PTI

The National Disaster response Force (NDRF) has also been called for rescue efforts.

The National Disaster response Force (NDRF) has also been called for rescue efforts.
Photo Credit: PTI

Flash floods were also reported from Manali and Banjar in the district following which search and rescue operations were launched, officials said. The weather office has cautioned of low to moderate flashflood risk in five Himachal districts till Thursday evening. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Himachal Flash Floods, Himachal Cloudbursts, Flash Floods
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com