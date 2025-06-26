Pics: Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Himachal, 2 Dead, Several Missing

Flash floods were also reported from Manali and Banjar in the district.
- Two people died and about 10 feared swept away in Himachal Pradesh flash floods
- Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Kangra and Kullu districts on Wednesday evening
- Several workers feared missing at Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site in Kangra
Two persons died while about 20 were feared swept away due to cloudbursts that triggered flash floods on Wednesday evening in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts.
Some of the missing people have since been rescued while search operations have been intensified to trace the remaining missing persons.
Flash floods were also reported from Manali and Banjar in the district following which search and rescue operations were launched, officials said. The weather office has cautioned of low to moderate flashflood risk in five Himachal districts till Thursday evening.
