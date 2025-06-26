Pics: Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Himachal, 2 Dead, Several Missing

Two persons died while about 20 were feared swept away due to cloudbursts that triggered flash floods on Wednesday evening in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts.

Some of the missing people have since been rescued while search operations have been intensified to trace the remaining missing persons.

In Manuni Khad in Kangra district, around 15-20 workers at the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site were feared swept away.

Photo Credit: ANI

The incident happened due to a surge in water level in Manuni Khad of Khaniyara.

Photo Credit: ANI

Two people died due to the flash flood and their bodies were recovered from the Manuni Khad in Kangra district.

Photo Credit: PTI

Three people at Rehla Bihal in Kullu district were washed away by flash floods.

Photo Credit: PTI

Two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a team of home guards have been deployed at the spot.

Photo Credit: PTI

The National Disaster response Force (NDRF) has also been called for rescue efforts.

Photo Credit: PTI

Flash floods were also reported from Manali and Banjar in the district following which search and rescue operations were launched, officials said. The weather office has cautioned of low to moderate flashflood risk in five Himachal districts till Thursday evening.

(With inputs from PTI)