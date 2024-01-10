Pic: Real Life '12th Fail' IPS Officer With Wife 'Days After Wedding'

Manoj Sharma with his wife a "few days after their wedding"

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manoj Kumar Sharma shared an adorable pic with his wife from "a few days after the wedding".

The photo amassed over 28,000 likes and over a thousand comments on X within hours of being posted.

Posting the photo, Mr Sharma wrote: "Today I found a photo taken a few days after the wedding."

Manoj Sharma has inspired the film '12th Fail', headlined by Vikrant Massey. The film chronicled the inspirational journey of Mr Sharma who rose from poverty.

The IPS officer shared a peek into his life on his social media. In the photo, the officer is seen standing in his uniform with his wife, Shraddha Joshi, in a yellow saree at the bank of a river.

Ms Joshi is an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer. She became a deputy collector in Nainital after clearing in 2005. Later, she bagged an All India Rank of 121 in the UPSC and joined the IRS.

Their relationship blossomed as they attended tuition classes to prepare for UPSC exams.