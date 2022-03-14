Pi Day 2022: Know 10 Surprisingly Interesting Facts About Pi

Pi is an infinitely long, irrational number and its exact value cannot be known.

Since Pi's exact value cannot be known, we can never find the exact area or circumference of a circle.

Interestingly, legendary mathematician Albert Einstein's birth anniversary falls on Pi day.

Pi is a part of Egyptian mythology. It is being said that the Pyramids of Giza are built with the principles of Pi.

The value of the Pi was first calculated by Archimedes.

The Pi symbol was introduced by William Jones, a Welsh mathematician, in 1706.

In 1737, Leonhard Euler popularised the usage of the symbol.

Pi Day was celebrated for the first time in 1988 by American physicist Larry Shaw.

The value of Pi was determined till a record-breaking 22 trillion decimal places in 2017.